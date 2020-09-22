Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $779.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) will announce $779.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $800.30 million. Transocean posted sales of $784.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Transocean.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Transocean in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $108,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Transocean by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,932,229 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 369.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,575,492 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471,457 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 25.1% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 13,961,593 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Transocean by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,071,246 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,587 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 15,916,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,930,871. The stock has a market cap of $609.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. Transocean has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

