Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Trading Down 19.2%

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) shares dropped 19.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 803,519 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 436% from the average daily volume of 149,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.
TZOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Travelzoo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 120,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 43,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Travelzoo by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Travelzoo by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 66,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.
Travelzoo Company Profile (NASDAQ:TZOO)
Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.
