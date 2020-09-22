Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Trading Down 19.2%

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) shares dropped 19.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 803,519 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 436% from the average daily volume of 149,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Travelzoo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 120,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 43,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Travelzoo by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Travelzoo by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 66,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

