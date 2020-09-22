Trident Group Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the dollar. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Trident Group has a market capitalization of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group launched on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

