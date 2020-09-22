Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Trading Down 20.9%

Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) traded down 20.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.31. 5,187,830 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 1,747,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $380.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.64.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $495.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.84 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 216.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

