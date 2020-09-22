Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) traded down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.71. 1,285,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,578,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

TROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 87.11 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Ltd will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tronox by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,716 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tronox by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

