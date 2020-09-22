TrueDeck Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $207,343.73 and $25,025.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00223330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00084213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.40 or 0.01392389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00193052 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

