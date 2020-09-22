TrueFlip (TFL) Hits Market Cap of $1.38 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.38 million and $87,281.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043203 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.80 or 0.04398787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00057842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

