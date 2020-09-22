Truegame Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, Truegame has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $110,521.09 and approximately $7,342.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043382 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.44 or 0.04351852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009594 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00056746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

