TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Down 7.8%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 631,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 483,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $510.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. Analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

In related news, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 10,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $114,405. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,292 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

