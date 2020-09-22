U Network (UUU) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One U Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $438,303.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, U Network has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About U Network

UUU is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars.

