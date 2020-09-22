U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

U.S. Global Investors stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 86,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,374. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.32. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 185,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 45,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

