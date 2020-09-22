UBS Group Downgrades Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of RLLWF opened at $2.72 on Friday. Reliance Worldwide has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $2.90.

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

