Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RARE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ RARE opened at $80.45 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $91.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average is $69.67.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $211,491.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,928 shares of company stock valued at $12,657,369 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after acquiring an additional 473,598 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,171,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,651,000 after acquiring an additional 225,205 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,573,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,081,000 after acquiring an additional 211,265 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after acquiring an additional 169,418 shares during the period.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.