Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Trading Down 7%

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.36. 4,633,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 5,568,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

UA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $707.64 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Under Armour by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

