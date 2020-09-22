Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Trading Down 6.7%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.90. 841,714 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 823,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $686.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $438.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Unisys by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,804,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 153,929 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Unisys by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,520,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 1,000,619 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Unisys by 24.6% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,069,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 211,246 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Unisys by 17.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 976,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 147,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Unisys by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 825,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

