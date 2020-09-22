Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Trading Down 6.7%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.90. 841,714 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 823,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $686.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.60.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $438.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)
Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.
