United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Trading Down 8.1%

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) shares fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.79. 1,358,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 722,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBSI. BidaskClub cut United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on United Bankshares from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in United Bankshares by 10.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 102.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

