United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price Down 8.6%

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) dropped 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.18 and last traded at $33.79. Approximately 29,815,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 37,164,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Continental from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Continental presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Continental by 43.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Continental by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,727,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,431,000 after purchasing an additional 98,134 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in United Continental by 223.4% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United Continental by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,409,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 337,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,571,000 after acquiring an additional 278,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

