United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Sidoti

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) had its target price cut by Sidoti from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

UFCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.67.

UFCS opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.39 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56. United Fire Group has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $47.67.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Research analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,674,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

