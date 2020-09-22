United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading Down 9.8%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 18,232,238 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 14,643,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on X. Cowen reduced their target price on United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in United States Steel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in United States Steel by 21.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in United States Steel by 7.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in United States Steel by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

