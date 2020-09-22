Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Trading Down 7.6%

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.99. 2,306,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,439,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.
A number of research firms have commented on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 849.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPR Partners LLC grew its stake in Univar by 30.7% during the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 9,466,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,891 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Univar by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 7,116,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,981,000 after acquiring an additional 591,889 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,860,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,954,000 after purchasing an additional 83,336 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Univar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,689,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Univar by 68,993.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,297,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,053 shares during the period.
About Univar (NYSE:UNVR)
Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.
