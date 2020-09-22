Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Trading Down 7.6%

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.99. 2,306,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,439,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

A number of research firms have commented on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 849.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPR Partners LLC grew its stake in Univar by 30.7% during the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 9,466,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,891 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Univar by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 7,116,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,981,000 after acquiring an additional 591,889 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,860,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,954,000 after purchasing an additional 83,336 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Univar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,689,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Univar by 68,993.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,297,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,053 shares during the period.

About Univar (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

