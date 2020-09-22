Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 553,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 520,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 245,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 153,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 678,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 986,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.