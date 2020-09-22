ValuEngine Downgrades Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) to Sell

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AYI. JMP Securities lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

AYI traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,221. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

