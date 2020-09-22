ValuEngine Lowers Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) to Strong Sell

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
LGF.A has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.
Shares of NYSE:LGF.A traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $11.73.
Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.
