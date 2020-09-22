ValuEngine Lowers Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) to Strong Sell

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

LGF.A has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE:LGF.A traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $11.73.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $813.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.91 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

