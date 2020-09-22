ValuEngine Upgrades Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

OTCMKTS KWHIY opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.18. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $9.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.94%.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines.

