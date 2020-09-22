Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Insider Sells $55,480.00 in Stock

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,262.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Gregoire Ramade also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 20th, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $59,300.00.
- On Monday, July 20th, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $98,600.00.
VAPO traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.59. 420,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,691. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.87. Vapotherm Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of -1.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 520.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VAPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vapotherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.
Vapotherm Company Profile
Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.
