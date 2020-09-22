Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Insider Sells $55,480.00 in Stock

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,262.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gregoire Ramade also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vapotherm alerts:

On Thursday, August 20th, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $59,300.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $98,600.00.

VAPO traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.59. 420,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,691. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.87. Vapotherm Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of -1.61.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 520.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vapotherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.