Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

VECO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Veeco Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 60.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 309.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.86. 5,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,774. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $599.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.20. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.21.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

