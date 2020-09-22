Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.31. 2,186,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,102,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $222.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,161,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $2,218,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

