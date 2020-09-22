Vereit (NYSE:VER) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. 14,448,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 13,154,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vereit in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 120,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vereit by 5.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vereit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 303,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vereit by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vereit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Vereit Company Profile (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

