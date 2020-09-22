Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

Get Vericel alerts:

VCEL stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 520,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,815. Vericel has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $832.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,840.00 and a beta of 2.88.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $221,412.51. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Vericel by 82.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Vericel during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vericel by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 623.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.