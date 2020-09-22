Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading Down 8.6%

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI)’s share price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.79. 1,064,919 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 823,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on VERI. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, August 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $242.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.21.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritone Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Veritone in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 180.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 11.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

