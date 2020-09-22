Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VRTX. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.15.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $264.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.11. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $835,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $251,145.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,059,687,000 after buying an additional 264,218 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,340,000 after buying an additional 1,981,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,347,000 after buying an additional 54,718 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,611,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,811,221,000 after buying an additional 175,609 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.