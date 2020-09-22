Viad (NYSE:VVI) Trading Down 7.2%

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $20.78. 687,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 302,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Viad alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $423.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. Analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viad news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $61,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,359.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Viad by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Viad by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 44,168 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viad by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 34,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,132,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.