Vita Life Sciences Limited (VLS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on October 9th

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.17.

About Vita Life Sciences

Vita Life Sciences Limited, a pharmaceutical and healthcare company, engages in formulation, packaging, sale, and distribution of vitamins and supplements. It offers a range of supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs, and superfoods. The company markets its products through pharmacies and health food stores under the VitaHealth, Herbs of Gold, VitaScience, and VitaLife brand names.

