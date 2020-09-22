Vitae (VITAE) Reaches Market Cap of $50.16 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. Vitae has a market capitalization of $50.16 million and $1.21 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $2.58 or 0.00024667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003491 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003617 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000496 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.