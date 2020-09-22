Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th.

NYSE VNO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.60. 93,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,788. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

