Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Stock Price Down 3%

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) was down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.86). 71,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 97,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.88).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. The company operates through two segments, Branded and Close-out. It offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; accessories and sets; make-up brushes; and others. The company also engages in purchasing, repacking, and selling third party products; and wholesaler and supply chain management businesses.

