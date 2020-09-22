Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Trading Down 7.9%

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)’s share price fell 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.65. 3,606,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 5,543,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Washington Prime Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $120.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.55). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.