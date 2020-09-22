WashTec (ETR:WSU) Trading Down 1.8%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €36.00 ($42.35) and last traded at €36.15 ($42.53). 7,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.80 ($43.29).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSU. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of WashTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of €36.75 and a 200 day moving average of €37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $483.77 million and a P/E ratio of 24.15.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of car wash systems with conventional brushes, cloth washers and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. It also provides gantry and self-service car washes; digital systems, including payment and operator terminals or online operator management systems; water recycling systems; accessories comprising vacuum and mat cleaners, spray devices, money-changing machines, waster bins and canopies, and wash cards; conveyor tunnel systems; carwash chemicals under the Auwa brand name; brushes; spare parts; and commercial vehicle washing systems.

