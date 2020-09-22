Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Wix.Com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wix.Com from $195.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Wix.Com from $210.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Wix.Com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.94.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $254.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.65 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.43. Wix.Com has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $319.34.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Wix.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Wix.Com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Wix.Com by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wix.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wix.Com by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.