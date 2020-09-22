Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)’s share price was down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 2,743,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,862,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $853.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.75 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.09 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Welbilt by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,240,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,093,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,725,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 375,909 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Welbilt by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welbilt by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 140,996 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

