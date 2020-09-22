Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)’s share price was down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 2,743,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,862,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $853.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.75 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Welbilt by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,240,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,093,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,725,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 375,909 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Welbilt by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welbilt by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 140,996 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Welbilt Company Profile (NYSE:WBT)
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.