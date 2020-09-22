Wells Fargo & Company Raises Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $85.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FND has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities raised Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.26.

NYSE FND opened at $72.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.06. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $77.12.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 43,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $2,570,332.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,498,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 5,431,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $365,538,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,159,811 shares of company stock valued at $415,087,167. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,070,000 after purchasing an additional 528,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,230,000 after purchasing an additional 785,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,591,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,694,000 after purchasing an additional 264,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 959,300 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,171,000 after purchasing an additional 119,739 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

