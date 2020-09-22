Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Purchases $99,000.00 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 37,500 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Monday, September 21st, Joseph Stilwell acquired 22 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $60.50.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,602 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $15,349.48.

On Monday, September 14th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell bought 5,820 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $14,491.80.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $24,800.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Joseph Stilwell bought 4,763 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $11,859.87.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Joseph Stilwell bought 228 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $513.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Joseph Stilwell bought 3,153 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $7,094.25.

On Friday, August 7th, Joseph Stilwell bought 12,500 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 24,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $42,720.00.

Shares of WHLR remained flat at $$2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.47. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.04% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.