Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) were down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $18.72. Approximately 653,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,256,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

WLL has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.52.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $44,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,527 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,816 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 24,240 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 885,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.