WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.15. 688,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,965,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

