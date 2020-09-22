Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of WETF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 824,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.10 million, a P/E ratio of -29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $8,317,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,720,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,681 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 604.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,074,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,960 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,351,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,735,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

