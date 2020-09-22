WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.03) per share by the grocer on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MRW stock opened at GBX 178.20 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 185.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.74).

In other news, insider Jeremy Townsend bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £28,200 ($36,848.29). Also, insider Andrew Higginson bought 21,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £39,692.40 ($51,865.15).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 231 ($3.02) to GBX 221 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 213 ($2.78) to GBX 209 ($2.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.11 ($2.64).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

