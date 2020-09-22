Workiva (NYSE:WK) Given Buy Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Workiva and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workiva from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Workiva presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $57.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Workiva has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average is $45.85.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,283.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 28,665 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,585,747.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $3,233,548. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 5,692.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Workiva by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

