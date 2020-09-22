Workiva (NYSE:WK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Workiva and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Workiva currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.29.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.24. Workiva has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 28,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,585,747.80. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,283.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,548 in the last three months. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 59.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Workiva by 2,157.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Workiva by 5,692.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.