World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.50.
NASDAQ WRLD opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $137.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.14 and its 200 day moving average is $70.00.
In other World Acceptance news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $166,236.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 33.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 77.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
