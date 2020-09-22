World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.50.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $137.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.14 and its 200 day moving average is $70.00.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.84. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $166,236.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 33.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 77.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.