World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Trading Down 9.5%

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)’s stock price dropped 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.99. Approximately 590,584 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 538,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

INT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.22. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.